Winds slow down big time!

Let’s talk surf! It is on the rise on North and West shores and then on its way down on East shores due to slower winds. Surf along east facing shores is expected to stay at moderate heights through Tuesday as a pulse from the northeast fills in. A north swell will continue to subside tonight, but a new northwest swell will boost the surf to borderline high surf advisory for the north and or west facing shores on Thursday. A moderate to large north swell is expected to fill in on Saturday, that may warrant a High Surf Advisory for the north facing shores. Elsewhere, small background surf will persist along south facing shores due to a series of small south and southwest swells.