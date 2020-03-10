Stansberry named first team as trio of Warriors earn Big West honors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference and specialty team selections Monday as picked by the league coaches with a trio of Rainbow Warriors receiving recognition.
Senior guard Eddie Stansberry, earned first-team honors, while Drew Buggs and Zigmars Raimo were named honorable mention.
Raimo also earned the title of Co-Best Hustle Player.
Stansberry became the first UH player to earn first-team honors since Noah Allen in 2017, as the native of San Francisco, Calif., led UH and ranked second in the Big West in scoring at 15.9 ppg and is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in the country.
His 90 three-pointers are currently the third-highest single-season total for a UH player.
Buggs, gained Big West honorable mention for the second straight season.
The junior from Long Beach, Calif., has led the Big West in assists in back-to-back seasons and averaged 5.4 per game this year.
Earlier this season he became the school’s all-time leader in the category and currently has 437.
In his fourth season with the Rainbow Warriors, Raimo developed into one of the most versatile front-court players in the Big West.
He garnered honorable mention while also sharing Co-Best Hustle Player honors with UC Irvine’s Tommy Rutherford.
UH next plays in the Big West Tournament, March 12-14, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
The No. 4 seed Rainbow Warriors will face No. 5 seed UC Davis in a quarterfinal match-up on Thursday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. HT.
