Pomaikaʻi Lyman shares stories, music from her “Aunty” Genoa Keawe

"She would always come with me to the gigs from when she was in a car seat. I would put her behind on the stage and I would start my gig and she wouldn't make a peep. She never cried. I could leave her there the whole time. But when she was old enough to stand up and start touching things she would go over to Uncle Alan Akaka's steel guitar and just try fiddle with it and play around. So, when it was time for me to put her on an instrument I decided that we would try the steel guitar because Uncle Alan was teaching. Three weeks later she's playing "Henehene Kou `Aka on stage with us. It was amazing. This is just before she turned nine.