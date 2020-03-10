The most famed stage for hula is taking shape in Hilo ahead of Merrie Monarch

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo is already starting to transform ahead of Merrie Monarch 2020.
Crews started setting up the iconic plywood stage this week. Each year, the stage is constructed weeks ahead of the big event with 5,000 spectators expected to fill the stands.
At last check, event organizers said the hula festival, which is slated for the third week in April, is still on and will be on unless they get word from health officials to postpone or cancel.
Over 20 halau are getting ready to take the stage and compete. Click here to view the list of 2020 participants and judges.
Aunty Luana Kawelu, the longtime president of the festival, previously said they are closely monitoring the outbreak and will react as needed.
While Merrie Monarch is still on, another Oahu event was just added to the growing list of cancellations: Honolulu’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day block Party.
Put on by Murphy’s Bar and Grill, the block party was set for next Tuesday. The cancellation came the same day the country of Ireland announced they were also calling off all holiday festivities.
