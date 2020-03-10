McKenna checks out the MinuteClinic and shops for a fun girls-night-in at Longs Drugs.

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli has three requirements when it comes to shopping: 1) Convenience, 2) Selection, and 3) “That good old neighborhood feel.” McKenna takes us with her on a trip to Longs, her favorite one-stop shop. McKenna has been shopping at Longs for as long as she can remember. She reminisces about cutting coupons with her Tutu before they would make their weekly shopping trip. Today, McKenna still shops at her neighborhood Longs for anything from photo prints to local food.
As a self-proclaimed bargain hunter, McKenna makes her first stop at the Coupon Center. Then, she cruises the grocery aisles to check off her list. McKenna is planning a menu for a fun girls-night-in. She grabs everything she needs to make a fresh garden salad topped off with her favorite dressing: Gyotaku’s Wafu dressing. Yum! And for the main course, she’s serving up a comforting vegetarian chili loaded with beans, veggies, and fresh tomatoes. Don’t forget a scoop of Best Foods Mayo to top it off.
After grocery shopping, she doesn’t have to travel far for some health advice. McKenna stops by the MinuteClinic for a quick check up. She is promptly greeted by family nurse practitioner Julie Weinberger. Julie lets McKenna know that there are 9 MinuteClinic(s) on island, and over 1,100 nationwide. McKenna braves a blood pressure screen and checks out just fine! Which gives her some wiggle room to grab some of her favorite local snacks and a bottle of wine to share with the ladies. Looks like the makings for a fun night!
About MinuteClinic: Long’s MinuteClinic offers a broad range of services to keep you and your family healthy. In addition to diagnosing and treating illnesses, injuries and skin conditions, they provide wellness services including vaccinations, physicals, screenings and monitoring for chronic conditions. Family nurse practitioners and physician assistants provide services for both adults and children 18 months and over, and they can send a summary of your visit to your primary care provider with your permission. If you don’t have a PCP, they can provide a list of local physicians accepting new patients. For more information about Long’s MinuteClinic visit: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic
Longs Background: Longs was founded in 1938 by brothers Thomas and Joseph Long. Over the next six-plus decades, the Longs family grew their company from the first store, located in Oakland, California, to over 500 stores. In 2008, Longs became part of the CVS family of companies, but still retained the Longs Drugs name in Hawaii. Longs has a long history in Hawaii, beginning with the first downtown Honolulu store that opened on March 29, 1954, and growing to over 60 + stores statewide today.
