Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

LAST HAWAIIAN PRINCESS
Hearing starts for whether Hawaii heiress needs conservator
HONOLULU (AP) — A 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress says she doesn't need anyone to handle her estate because she isn't dead yet. Abigail Kawananakoa testified in a hearing over whether she needs a conservator to oversee her $215 million trust. A judge has ruled that portions of the hearing that deal with medical or financial information will be closed to the public. Kawananakoa's fortune has been tied up in a court case since her 2017 stroke. People have been watching the battle over her trust because they are concerned about the fate of a foundation she set up to benefit Native Hawaiian causes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii House Speaker names panel on virus' economic effects
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki is appointing 25 people plus himself to serve on a committee that will advise House members on the potential financial and economic fallout of the new coronavirus. The members include University of Hawaii economist Carl Bonham, business leaders like Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram and state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. Saiki has said he wanted to form the advisory committee to prepare lawmakers in case they need to cut spending if tax revenue drops. The committee is expected to make initial recommendations before the Legislature adjourns on May 7.
WIND FARMS
Zoning proposal could restrict Oahu wind farm installations
HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu zoning proposal aimed at restricting the installation of energy-producing windmills has received preliminary approval. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the Honolulu City Council Zoning Committee approved a resolution banning installation of the windmills within 5 miles of neighboring properties. City officials have warned the change would essentially eliminate future development of wind power farms anywhere on Oahu. Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi introduced the resolution in response to an outcry from residents in Kahuku over the development of the Na Pua Makani wind-power project. The resolution must be passed by the full city council before going into effect.
WATER AUDIT
Audit says Hawaii County water department needs plan update
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — An audit says Hawaii County's water department needs more steps in place to ensure the public has dependable access to water when equipment breaks down. West Hawaii Today reported a county legislative auditor released the report concerning the Department of Water Supply last week. The report by auditor Bonnie Nims says the department should develop and implement detailed and written contingency plans that prioritize and clearly document emergency procedures and contingencies by district. The audit was requested in response to a series of pump failures that forced water conservation measures in 2017.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SECOND CASE CONFIRMED
Hawaii officials confirm man is state's 2nd virus case
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials say the state's second case of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been confirmed after a man who traveled to Washington state was tested after his return to Hawaii. State Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park say the infection of an elderly Hawaii resident was confirmed Sunday morning. The man began showing symptoms while in Washington state earlier this month. Park says the man, who was not identified, returned to Hawaii March 4 and visited an urgent care facility, where he was tested after informing medical personnel he had been to Washington.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC DEBATES
New qualifications for next debate likely rule out Gabbard
The Democratic National Committee has ratcheted up the threshold to qualify for its next presidential debate, requiring candidates to have picked up at least 20% of convention delegates allocated in state primary contests. The new rules announced Friday for the March 15 debate in Arizona will allow former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to participate but will likely exclude Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has struggled to attract support in the contest and has picked up only two delegates: from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born. The DNC's new rules require a candidate to pick up more delegates in elections to be held Tuesday in a handful of states, including delegate-rich Michigan.