Julissa Tago earns first team Big West

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday morning the Big West Conference announced that five Wahine basketball players earned five all-conference honors among four players.
Senior guard Julissa Tago, was named to the All-Conference First Team, her first all-conference selection since being named to the All-Freshmen Team in 2017.
Tago, averaged 14.9 points per game this season, including 18 points per game against conference opponents and finished in the top 15 of seven different categories in games against conference teams, including scoring, field goal percentage, assists, free throw percentage, three-point field percentage, three-pointers made, and minutes played.
Junior forward Amy Atwell, claimed two honors as she was named Best Sixth Player, and an All-Conference honorable mention.
Jadynn Alexander, claimed her first conference award by being named to the All-Defensive Team, while freshman Nae-Nae Calhoun made a name for herself at the start of the season and never tailed off earning a spot on the All-Freshmen Team.
The 'Bows finished the season as the No. 4 seed, earning a single-bye and will play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. HT against Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton, or CSUN.
For a complete look at the All-Conference selections click here.
