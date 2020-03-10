Honolulu’s acting city prosecutor wants the job permanently

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Acting city Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto announced Monday he wants the job permanently.
Nadamoto threw his hat into an already-crowded race for the seat.
And he’s carrying some baggage.
Nadamoto stepped into the position last March when then-Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro went on paid administrative leave amid an ongoing federal corruption investigation.
At a news conference announcing his candidacy, Nadamoto promised to be tough on crime.
He called out many of his fellow candidates who he said are too lenient when it comes to prison time for convicted felons.
“We are going to take back our streets,” Nadamoto said. “We don’t need prosecutors that are soft on crime or defense attorneys who want to be a prosecutor. We need a law and order prosecutor who will be tough on crime.”
But Nadamoto has faced questions of his own on how he’s run of Office of the City Prosecutor, including over whether he’s tackled alleged corruption in the building.
Nadamoto said if elected his priorities as prosecuting attorney will include violent crime, domestic violence, vehicular crimes and sex trafficking.
His decision to run comes late in the game.
Many of his running mates announced their candidacy months ago. So far, there are five other people running for the job: Retired Judge Steve Alm, public defender Jacquelyn Esser, former deputy prosecutors RJ Brown and Megan Kau, and defense attorney Tae Kim.
When asked about his reason for joining late, Nadamoto said he “watched patiently to see who would run.” Once he saw who the other candidates were, he said, he didn’t think any of them were going to tackle the issues he promised to address.
