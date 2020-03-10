He needs a life-saving kidney transplant. His reason for fighting: His daughter

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Justin LiMantia works for t-shirt printing company Bad Boy Hawaii. He’s thankful his employer understands his health challenges.
“Bad Boy Hawaii has completely accommodated my schedule. They’re like family,” he said.
LiMantia is 32 and suffers from kidney disease. He's in a race against time.
“The kidney I have is less than 5% functioning. It’s filtering out limited poisons,” he said.
Twice a week, he undergoes dialysis: Three and a half-hour sessions to purify his blood.
He has a reason to fight for his life. He’s a single father to a 4-year-old, co-parenting his daughter with his ex-wife.
"I want to be there for her. I want to walk her down the aisle. I want to dance with her. I want to see her graduate high school, college. See what kind of person she becomes," he said.
LiMantia’s parents carried a rare gene that made their children susceptible to kidney disease. Both he and his sister needed transplants. He was only 7 when he received a kidney from his mom.
That organ is losing life.
"The kidney function will inevitably go to zero," he said.
He's a front man for a rock band, but his condition has curtailed that activity.
"We haven't been playing live since I started dialysis," he said. "The energy I have to put out when I'm doing a live show is very draining."
So is the weight of waiting for an organ donor.
"You are alive and can do the things you want to do but you have this hanging over your head," he said.
More than 4,500 people in Hawaii have kidney failure. LiMantia hopes more people become living donors for everyone who's on the waiting list.
And he isn't giving up.
"Get the kidney or I will die trying," he said.
He's praying that someone will be his match for his daughter's sake.
If you want to get tested to see if you’re a match for him contact The Queen’s Medical Center Transplant Center. LiMantia’s medical insurance will cover the costs of the test.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.