Guilty verdict for man who fled the scene of a deadly Aiea pedestrian crash in 2016

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Almost four years after a deadly Aiea crash, a jury found the man behind the wheel guilty of second-degree negligent homicide.
The Office of Honolulu’s Prosecutor said Monday it took a jury just three hours of deliberation to find George “Keoki” Van Blyenburg guilty of the deadly crash and fleeing the scene.
In 2016, he was driving down Aiea Heights Drive when he hit 42-year-old Brandon Kishida, and fled the scene. Kishida was cutting grass for a friend when he was hit.
Part of the evidence in the trial included surveillance video from a city bus of Van Blyenburg fleeing the scene.
During trial, Van Blyenburg reportedly admitted he hit Kishida, but says he didn’t realize it at the time because he had blacked out. It was an unsatisfactory explanation for jurors.
His guilty verdict comes with a possible sentence of 10 years in prison. He will be sentenced on May 7.
Kishida’s family attended Monday’s trial. His mother, Nora Kishida, said, “I miss Brandon. I think of him every day. And we have been here to seek justice for Brandon.”
Van Blyenburg, who was a notable Hawaiian musician with the group Ka’ala Boys. After the trial he was immediately taken into custody and bail was increased to $100,000.
“Brandon’s loved ones waited a long time for this day to come,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto. “Justice has finally been served.”
