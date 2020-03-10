Forecast: Light winds taking over with afternoon showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will transition from trade winds to light and variable today with land and sea breezes developing over all islands through the rest of the week. Shower activity will trend lower with afternoon sea breezes causing clouds to build over island interior sections with a few showers in the afternoon to early evening hours through Wednesday. A weakening cold front approaching the state from the northwest will reach Kauai by Thursday morning spreading additional clouds and showers from eastward across the state through Friday. The forward motion of this front will stall over the state through the weekend with additional tropical moisture moving up from the south keeping wet and unsettled weather in the forecast through Sunday. Unsettled weather trends continue into early next week.