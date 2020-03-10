‘Floating germ factories’: Anxiety within cruise ship industry puts spotlight on Hawaii’s ports

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the coronavirus spreads, more government officials want to stop vessels from entering Hawaii's ports.
Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green and state Rep. Gene Ward are asking for a 60-day ship stoppage.
“Essentially what we have are floating germ factories called cruise ships and they’re coming in,” Ward said. “Those who are coming in from the ship are from dozens of countries and we have to make sure that they don’t come in and infect our population."
State records show about 70 cruise ships visit Hawaii every year, bringing about 250,000 visitors.
Jean-Marc and Marie-Jeanne Larocque are visiting from Canada.
They are passengers on board the Eurodam, which docked in Honolulu Sunday morning and is scheduled to depart Monday evening.
"Every second door there’s a washing place,” Larocque said.
According to its website, the Eurodam can hold 2,104 passengers.
"Personally, I haven't felt at all worried,” said Danielle Greene, a violinist aboard the ship.
Nearby at Aloha Tower, some business owners who primarily service cruise ship passengers say they're being extra cautious by cleaning often.
"The rule now is after every five to 10 customers, we're cleaning the entire place, including the register. Any place a person comes in contact with, we're cleaning it,” said Onika Tirado, owner of Teapresso Bar Aloha Tower.
The Pride of America was docked at Kahului Harbor on Maui on Monday.
Although just an inter-island cruise ship, some residents want more testing and more screenings.
“People are disembarking by the dozens,” Makawao resident Connie Salemi said. “They’re just coming down the ramp and going right across the street to Whole Foods and I just saw a whole group go into the mall and I decided not to go into the mall and I’m heading home.”
The Coast Guard and the federal government will make the final call on whether cruises will be halted.
