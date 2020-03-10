Case of missing Hilo boy to be featured on national investigative series

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The case of a missing Hilo boy will be getting some national attention.
Benjamin Rapoza, a 6-year-old from Hilo, has been missing since late December. Now, his family is getting help from crime series called “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”
The show follows Walsh, the former host of “America’s Most Wanted,” as he tries to track down missing children and criminals on the run.
The episode about Benny will air on the Discovery Channel on Wednesday. It aims to bring attention to his case and potentially find the missing boy.
Benny, or “Big Boy” as he’s known by loved ones, has nonverbal autism and went missing after wandering from his home in Hilo.
Since December, his family and friends have been desperately searching for him. They’ve been posting flyers and organized searches in the months since he disappeared. His family thinks he may be lost in the forest around his house. He was last seen wearing white diaper with spaceships on it.
The family is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on his whereabouts.
The show asks anyone with information about Benny to reach out to them at InPursuit.com. Anonymous tips are welcome.
A spokesperson for the Hawaii Police Department said the search for Benny is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.