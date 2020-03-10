Bail slashed in half for 1 of 2 women charged with murdering 6-year-old boy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona circuit court judge cut bail in half for a woman charged with the murder of a 6-year-old boy on Hawaii Island.
Kuuipo Nihipali is now being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. It was previously set at $1 million.
She, along with Ashley Nihipali, are both accused of killing Mazen Kaniela Nihipali-Moniz on Halloween in 2018. An autopsy revealed the boy died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.
The state gave the pair legal custody after the boys biological parents were found to have abused him and his siblings.
The jury trial is scheduled to begin July 7.
