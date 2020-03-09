Wonderful Monday Weather with rain showers coming midweek

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Your Monday forecast calls for Mostly Sunny skies today with breezy conditions for O'ahu and a mixture of weather from mostly cloudy skies for Kauai to Mostly sunny skies from Molokai to Hawaii island.
Trade winds today and trade showers tonight with High Pressure to the north of the Hawaiian Islands. Lighter winds Wednesday as a frontal system approaches that will bring showers Thursday and Friday with regular trade winds behind the front on Sunday.
Surf will remain light with a small Northeasterly swell on Tuesday and a larger Northeasterly swell on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.