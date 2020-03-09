UH’s Davenport strikes out nine in 13-5 rout over Oregon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team used a six-run inning to jump out to a sizable lead over Oregon an never looked back notching a 13-5 victory on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
The six runs scored in the second inning were a season-high for the Rainbow Warriors (10-5) and the most since scoring 12 in an inning against UC Riverside on April 13, 2019.
The six hits in the inning were the most since 2019 in that same game when Hawaii had 10 hits.
'Bows starter, Aaron Davenport won his NCAA-leading fourth game by going 7.0 innings with a season-high nine strikeouts on a career-high 111 pitches.
Davenport allowed just five hits, two runs and two walks, while seven different starters had hits in the game and two different Rainbow Warriors had multi-RBI games.
Four different UH players had multi-hit games including three-hit nights from sophomore right fielder Scotty Scott, who had a career-high three RBI, while redshirt junior designated hitter Adam Fogel, pushed his average up 92 points with his second three-hit game of the year.
The two teams will be back in Les Murakami Stadium for game three of four Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.
