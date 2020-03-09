UH rallies for reverse sweep win over BYU

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team battled back after falling down two sets to record a reverse sweep over second-ranked BYU, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 19-17.
The Rainbow Warriors avenged their Thursday night loss to the Cougars (17-1) with a thriller on Friday night in front of a sold-out Stan Sheriff Center crowd.
UH (15-1), had it’s 25-match home win streak snapped the night prior, an came out with the intent on avenging their only loss of the season, but it did not look good early on.
The 'Bows found themselves down 0-2 in sets before mounting an epic comeback.
UH played without starting outside hitter Colton Cowell, who sat out due to an undisclosed injury and flu-like symptoms.
Senior opposite Rado Parapunov turned in a career performance, recording 30 kills and 10 digs.
For Parapunov, it marked his third career double-double and second this season.
He hit .440 for the night with just eight errors in 50 attacks—which was also a career-high. He added five blocks and two service aces.
UH will next open Big West Conference play by travelling to CSUN for a pair of matches, March 13-14 in Northridge, Calif., followed by a non-conference match-up at Pepperdine, March 17.
