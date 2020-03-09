Tagovailoa cleared to resume light football activities as rehab continues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to resume ‘light football-related drills’ as he continues to rehab a hip injury ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to the NFL Network.
Tagovailoa underwent a medical evaluation last week, league insider Ian Rapoport said. He has since resumed activities like dropping back and throwing, according to Rapoport.
The former Saint Louis School quarterback did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine last month, but did speak to teams and other members of the media. He had tentatively scheduled a private pro day-styled workout for next month.
Tagovailoa was injured during a game against Mississippi State last November. He suffered a hip dislocation that was so severe that he was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.
