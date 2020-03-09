Tago hits 1,000 career points in UH’s 75-58 win over Cal Poly on Senior Night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii put an end to its four-game losing streak with an emphatic 75-58 win Saturday evening against Cal Poly at the Stan Sheriff Center.
With the victory, the Rainbow Wahine (15-14, 9-7) secured a single-bye in the Big West Conference tournament with the win by finishing at No. 4 in the conference standings.
The Mustangs (9-18, 6-10) will join the 'Bows in the conference tournament as they’ll be the No. 8 seed.
“We needed the win tonight,” said head coach Laura Beeman.
“We needed it to help our seeding in the tournament, we need that feeling of a win, and we need to send our seniors out on a good note. We accomplished all of those things tonight.”
As she has done all season senior guard Julissa Tago shouldered the scoring load, becoming the 22nd player in program history to score 1,000 career points.
She’s the first to eclipse 1,000 points at UH since Sarah Toeaina accomplished the feat in during the 2017-18 campaign.
Tago led all scorers on the night with 19 points, notching her fourth straight game of scoring double-digit points.
She added a career-high nine rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor, as well as from three-point territory. Junior forward Amy Atwell came off the bench, scoring 14 points in 16 minutes, hitting 5-of-6 from the floor, and 4-of-5 from long distance.
Following the game, five members of the program were recognized with senior night festivities. Aside from Tago, Middap, and Savannah Reier being honored, so were graduate assistants Daniel Romero Jr. and Jason Hill.
All five were surrounded by family and friends while being acknowledged for all their contributions to the program.
UH will now prepare for the tournament and will play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Mar. 11 at Walter Pyramid on the campus of Long Beach State University, tipoff is slated for approximately 5:30 p.m. HT.
The 'Bows will face off against three possible opponents, Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton, or CSUN.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.