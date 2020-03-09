Singer songwriter Ana Vee blazing a trail in the music industry

Having fans actually sing her song back to her is "like a dream come true," said Vee. "To see people really resonate with what you write, what you are saying. They were looking at me like you're doing this for Hawaii. And I am. Even after the performance people were like you made Hawaii proud. That's all I want, especially being from here. It's a dream come true to see people sing back the song and do the ah, ah and do the motion. "