Mayor: All hands on deck response needed to ‘mitigate the spread’ of coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he remains optimistic that the city and state can contain the coronavirus in Hawaii and prevent a wide-scale outbreak.
“One thing that we all have to be really on our game is following the protocols and making sure we’re doing it in every single case,” Caldwell told Sunrise on Monday.
“As long as we’re checking the boxes and doing everything we’re supposed to be doing, I think we can mitigate the spread of this virus."
Caldwell was among a panel of city leaders, first responders and tourism officials who joined Sunrise Monday. They all said that despite their efforts, residents need to be prepared for more cases.
Here are some of the questions they answered:
- How prepared are first responders?
First responders say they’re prepared for the possibility of an outbreak.
Honolulu Fire Capt. Mike Jones said COVID-19 isn’t the first disease they've had to deal with.
“On a daily basis, there’s always an exposure to some type of disease,” Jones said.
“Really, there hasn’t been a lot of change to how we respond to the incidents, maybe a heightened level of awareness, but beyond that, the protocols are the same.”
Dr. Jim Ireland, Department of Transportation Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Medical Director, said there has been enhanced training and dispatchers have training to ask where people have been.
- Should we step up traveler screening, including those from the mainland?
That would be a decision the federal government would have to make, but local leaders appear supportive of it.
But Ireland said a better strategy would be greater vigilance and first responder training.
- What is the city doing about the homeless population?
Officials say they’re in talks to determine how to put in place protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless.
The concern, of course, is that homeless people would have less access to hygiene facilities.
- If you are a healthy senior, do you still have the same risk as a senior with underlying health issues?
The older you are, the higher the risk, Ireland said.
But seniors with pre-existing conditions would have greater risk than those who are healthy.
- Should I cancel my trip to the mainland? Neighbor islands?
Public health officials say those with seniors should re-consider travel to the mainland.
But, they said, there’s no need to cancel Neighbor Islands trips. They also said this would be the time to plan a staycation and bolster the local economy.
- Should I cancel my cruise?
The U.S. State Department says Americans, especially those with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship.
That could change quickly, officials said.
But for now, Americans are being asked to postpone or cancel cruise travel.
- Should the Merrie Monarch Festival be canceled?
Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, said he does not believe the Merrie Monarch Festival should be canceled.
He said precautions can be taken to keep people safe.
But, he added, that could change quickly if the outbreak worsens.
