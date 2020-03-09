Local artists Kate Wadsworth and Shar Tuiasoa spotlight Wahine in their POW WOW Hawaii Mural

Street artists were back in Kaka`ako for the 10th annual POW! WOW! Hawaii and two artists are spotlighting wahine in their mural on the wall at Fisher Hawaii. Artists Kate Wadsworth and Shar Tuiasoa both hail from Kailua and collaborated on their design.
"My side of the wall is a girl hiding from her responsibilities and escaping under her desk with a book," said Wadsworth.
"We thought it would be fun if the book she was reading would be my little fantasy world over here," explains Tuiaosa. "I've got this big girl sitting in the middle of this wonderland of graphic shapes and florals. That's how we're meeting in the middle and collaborating together. We're both utilizing purples and greens and we just kinda figured throughout the process we would be using each other's paints here and their to sort of bring each other's worlds together."
Artists from Hawaii play a big role in POW! WOW! Hawaii, which inspires Tuiaosa, " I see so much art out here done by local people or artists who live here locally and I want to see more more of what I see in the mirror. I want to see that represented more. I would have loved that as a child. What am I putting out there that little girls who look like me can look up to and say this is completely normal. I see this everywhere and they're strong and they're powerful and they're brown. To be able to come here and represent in Hawaii and be working alongside so many other incredible woman artists, it feels so empowering and exciting."
About Kate Wadsworth:
Kate Wadsworth was raised on the beautiful east side of Oahu, Hawaii, where she currently lives as an illustrator and graphic designer. She spent several years living on the East Coast where she received her BFA in Communication Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond – a multicultural city that strengthened her interest in figurative art and urban sketching. Equally inspired by the natural world, she loves to experiment with bold colors, exaggerated shapes, and purposeful line work to tell stories with subtle but deliberate symbolism.
About Shar Tuiasoa:
Punky Aloha Studio is the illustration studio of Hawaii designer Shar Tuiasoa, who is based in Kailua, Oahu, where she was born and raised. She spent 6 years studying fine art and earned a certificate in fine art from her local community college before moving on to the Laguna College of Art and Design in Southern California where she earned her BFA in illustration and entertainment design. Her aesthetics are bold, modern, and colorful with a strong sense of a vibrant color palette peppered with hints of pop and nostalgia.
About FISHER HAWAII:
Founded in 1925, Fisher Hawaii is the largest, locally-owned and -managed office products and furnishings company in the state. Without a doubt, the company's success and longevity is about "serving people." Fisher Hawaii is expanding its territory to serve customers in three locations. The new Kaka'ako Store on Pohukaina opened in October with over 17,000 square feet of space, wide aisles and air conditioning for shoppers' convenience. Fisher's brand new warehouse in Mapunapuna is now open! Plus, the retail store on Fort Street Mall, in downtown Honolulu, continues to offer the same great products at the same low warehouse prices for business customers.
For more information: fisherhawaii.biz, katewadsworth.com, @wadsworthink, liquidsaltmag.com/shar-tuiasoa, @punkyaloha
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.