Local artists Kate Wadsworth and Shar Tuiasoa spotlight Wahine in their POW WOW Hawaii Mural

Artists from Hawaii play a big role in POW! WOW! Hawaii, which inspires Tuiaosa, " I see so much art out here done by local people or artists who live here locally and I want to see more more of what I see in the mirror. I want to see that represented more. I would have loved that as a child. What am I putting out there that little girls who look like me can look up to and say this is completely normal. I see this everywhere and they're strong and they're powerful and they're brown. To be able to come here and represent in Hawaii and be working alongside so many other incredible woman artists, it feels so empowering and exciting."