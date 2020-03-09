Kalena DeLima from Kapena talks about taking part in epic 2020 Census video

Kalena DeLima from Kapena and her musical ʻohana joined Talk Story Host McKenna Maduli for a little karaoke on the move. The group’s harmonic vocals filled the streets as they drove through Honolulu while the young musician explained how she was invited to participate in an epic music video for the 2020 Census.
“I feel super, super lucky that I was the girl in the middle of the sandbar,” said DeLima. “I actually got called from Sean Pimental and Michael Grande. They produced that whole track. We did the song ‘This is Me’ from the Greatest Showman. It was just kind of the stars aligning kind of thing. They called me the week before and said they needed a pianist to do the opening shot and we really want a woman. We’re going to put a piano in the middle of the ocean and we’re going to have you walk out there. I was like, yeah, yeah, yeah, sure?! Let me know when we go shoot at somebody’s house with their grand piano cause you’re not going to get a piano on a sandbar. Sure enough, I got there I think 5 o’clock in the morning, the sun wasn’t even up and the piano was already out there. And they had taken it out at four-thirty in the morning. Pitch dark. They dropped Polynesians in the middle of everywhere. They were in New York City, they were in San Francisco, They were in L.A. There were here at home in Hawaii. I felt super lucky.”
About Kapena: Led by founding member Kelly Boy DeLima, Hawaii's Kapena have spanned two generations of membership and are widely known for mixing reggae and pop with traditional island music. Formed in 1985 with brothers Teimoni and Tivaini Tatofi, the band has transformed over the years. In 1998 DeLima began to integrate his children into the group's mix. The group now includes siblings Kapena DeLima, Kalenaku DeLima, and Lilo DeLima. Considered to be one of Hawaii's premier island bands, the group has more than 20 Island Music CD's to their credit. With the next generation came a new, fresh Kapena sound. Kelly Boy's three children have gained success of their own, writing new original music and being nominated and winning multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards. In October 2017, Kapena released their first full length album as a family band. The album titled "Palena Ole" won the group four awards at the prestigious Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in May 2018 including Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year. This new Kapena band offers a diverse new package for the old diehard Kapena fans as well as a new generation of Kapena fans.
