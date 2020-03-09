Kalena DeLima from Kapena talks about taking part in epic 2020 Census video

“I feel super, super lucky that I was the girl in the middle of the sandbar,” said DeLima. “I actually got called from Sean Pimental and Michael Grande. They produced that whole track. We did the song ‘This is Me’ from the Greatest Showman. It was just kind of the stars aligning kind of thing. They called me the week before and said they needed a pianist to do the opening shot and we really want a woman. We’re going to put a piano in the middle of the ocean and we’re going to have you walk out there. I was like, yeah, yeah, yeah, sure?! Let me know when we go shoot at somebody’s house with their grand piano cause you’re not going to get a piano on a sandbar. Sure enough, I got there I think 5 o’clock in the morning, the sun wasn’t even up and the piano was already out there. And they had taken it out at four-thirty in the morning. Pitch dark. They dropped Polynesians in the middle of everywhere. They were in New York City, they were in San Francisco, They were in L.A. There were here at home in Hawaii. I felt super lucky.”