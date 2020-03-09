Jeep slams into 2 poles, rock wall near Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jeep slammed into multiple poles and a rock wall along Ala Moana Boulevard on Monday morning, Honolulu police said.
Authorities on scene said the jeep was traveling in the westbound direction near Ala Moana Beach Park at around 5:45 a.m.
The driver reportedly struck a pole, went across the median and across eastbound lanes. It then slammed into a rock wall and another pole.
A city bus was also involved.
Police said there were no serious injuries.
The crash temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.
