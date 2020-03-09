Hawaii defeats Oregon 6-4 in series opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite going down three runs to Oregon twice, the University of Hawaii baseball team overcame the tough start to top the Ducks 6-4 on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) won the first game of the series for the first time this season since winning on Opening Night against Hawai’i-Hilo. Hawai’i used a five-run sixth inning to snap Oregon’s (7-5) seven game winning streak.
Junior shortstop Kole Kaler, continued his hot start to the season with his sixth multi-hit game and his fourth multi-RBI game when he doubled for his first hit of the game and singled in a pair in the sixth.
Junior relief pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland earned his second save by pitching the final five outs of the game.
Wu-Yelland struck out three and did not allow a hit in 1.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.
Sophomore Aaron Davenport will get the start at 6:35 p.m. HT Friday night when Hawaii and Oregon face off at Les Murakami Stadium for game two of the series.
