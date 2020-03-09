Forecast: Winds decreasing with the new work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The gusty trade winds are gradually slowing down as high pressure north of the state weakens. However, a wind advisory will remain posted during the overnight hours for Lanai, Kahoolawe, West and Central Maui, and the north and east portions of the Big Island. We could get a few more showers for windward areas Monday night as clouds from an old frontal boundary move in from the north.
Winds will drop off and become light by mid-week as a cold front nears from the northwest. The front is forecast to increase showers across the state for the end of the week. The forecast models disagree on whether the front will move through and clear the island chain, or stall over us. We’ll keep a close watch on the forecasts, but just be prepared for some wet weather for the latter half of the week.
A high surf advisory remains up for east-facing shores at least through Monday morning, although it’s possible surf heights will still be high enough to keep the advisory in place for another day or two for some spots. A small long-period west-northwest swell is also expected to arrive Monday night and build through Tuesday night, with a large swell anticipated early Thursday and peaking Friday close to advisory levels.
For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for Hawaiian coastal waters.
