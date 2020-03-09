Djou says he’s not running for mayor, but calls out ‘embarrassing incompetence’ at city hall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charles Djou says he won’t be entering the race for Honolulu mayor.
The longtime Hawaii politician explained his decision in a piece for Honolulu Civil Beat, in which he also opened up about his frustration with the current political climate in Honolulu.
“I have long believed that Honolulu is in need of new leadership, a clear departure from the embarrassing levels of corruption and incompetence that have defined our city government for the past seven years,” Djou wrote in the op-ed piece.
He referenced what he believes are “top crises” Honolulu is facing — the cost of rail, rising crime, homelessness and government ineptitude — blaming the incumbent administration for the pervasive problems.
Djou spent years in Hawaii politics, serving in the U.S. Congress, the Legislature and City Council. He also served the country in the U.S. Army Reserve in Afghanistan. Back in 2016, he ran for mayor, but narrowly lost to incumbent Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Despite his disappointment with the way Honolulu politicians are handling important issues, Djou says he’s not the right person to fix them.
“And while it is clear to all that Honolulu is in desperate need of dramatic change and real leadership, I have come to the difficult decision that I am not the best person to lead this charge in the 2020 election,” Djou wrote.
The former U.S. representative said although he has received encouragement to run for mayor, he needs to “set politics aside for now".
Djou says he will be taking up a residency at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania and getting a graduate degree in Strategic Studies.
“Completing War College will better position me to assume more significant future roles and duties in service to our country,” he wrote. “And unfortunately, running for public office this fall would conflict with this military assignment.”
He said he looks forward to supporting candidates in the upcoming races who “represent a clear and defined break from the incumbent in office.” So far, he hasn’t endorsed a particular candidate.
Among those running in the crowded race for mayor are City Councilwoman Kym Pine, business executives Keith Amemiya and Rick Blangiardi, Realtor Choon James and former state lawmaker John Carroll.
