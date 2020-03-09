Hawaii Department of Health announces second case of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Health officials announced a second case of COVID-19 in Hawaii on Sunday.
In a news advisory, they said the case was a “presumptive positive.”
The advisory continued: “The Department of Health has notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is working with them. DOH will follow up with close contacts in Hawaii. Information is still being gathered and the investigation is ongoing."
A news conference is planned for 5 p.m. tonight. Hawaii News Now will carry it live on air and online. Click here to like the Hawaii News Now Facebook page, and enable alerts for livestreams.
The advisory did not release information on the patient or provide any additional details.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
