Davis Cup returns to Hawaii March 6-7

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the Hawaii Open tournament just months ago, left many local sports fans in the community feeling underwhelmed after the last second cancellations of headliners Maria Sharapova and Kei Nishikori.
The Davis Cup is ready to introduce a new brand of tennis excitement to the islands.
This is the first time Fed Cup has come to Hawaii since 1992, though the women’s U.S. Fed Cup Team has
played in Hawaii twice in recent years, in 2016 at Kailua Kona and in 2017 in Maui.
The Davis Cup is considered the World Cup of Men’s Tennis and is the largest annual international team competition in
sport, with more than 130 nations competing every year.
Team USA will take on Uzbekistan in an attempt to qualify for the finals taking place in Madrid Spain later this year.
The American team will be led by captain Mardy Fish an include Bob and Mike Bryan – regarded as the best doubles team of all time, with 16 Grand Slam titles, as well as rising young stars Taylor Fritz, and Reilly Opelka.
Opelka, says the opportunity to bring high level tennis back to the Aloha state is one team USA is excited for and says the team is ready to put on a show.
“We’re all really excited to be here, this is a big deal for us," said Opelka. "It’s going to be a tough match against Uzbekistan, we’re in for a fight and were here for some tough matches.”
