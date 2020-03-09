City leaders, first responders, tourism officials to address coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the U.S., and two cases of the virus have been confirmed in Hawaii so far, state Department of Health officials confirm.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is hosting another panel discussion on Monday to address more questions and concerns.
City leaders — including Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell — as well as first responders will discuss how they are handling emergencies in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The second half of the discussion will be focused on Hawaii's economy and how the virus is impacting various sectors, including tourism.
The panel discussion will run between 6 to 8 a.m.
