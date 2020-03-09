Changing up over 90 years of tradition, Honolulu now has its first Lei King

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in the 93 years of the City & County of Honolulu’s Lei Court, a Lei King will reign over May Day festivities.
On Saturday, Jordan Kung Keonaonahiwahiwa‘okapuakenikeni‘iwili‘iameka‘u‘ilaha‘oleokalani Salis was named 2020 Lei King at the court selection event at Kapolei Hale.
Salis now takes on a role traditionally held by women, opening the doors to future kane on the court. Over the next year, he will serve as an aloha ambassador at community events, parades, and the annual May Day is Lei Day celebration at Kapi’olani Park, which is put on by the city.
The 37-year-old says being the first man to hold this position is an immense honor.
“I love the fact that I was able to make these changes for the city to be inclusive,” Salis said. “It’s phenomenal for me and the feeling is so overwhelming.”
He credits his journey to the many friends and family members who helped prepare him with the skills needed to win the title.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done something like this of this caliber, and for me it was very intense,” he said. “I had such an amazing support team, I don’t feel I was lost at all during the process.”
Salis along with his court members — First Princess Joelle Lilinoe Quindica and princess Makanaha‘aheoanākūpuna Hillary Asako Chana Reilly — were selected based on their lei making abilities, 'ōlelo Hawai’i skills and overall poise.
About 10 years ago, Salis began riding pā'ū for local parades. That allowed him to get serious about lei making and the various techniques.
Salis, who works in the visitor industry, says being the Lei King is a platform that will help him share Hawaii’s culture with many beyond the shores of the island. He hopes to put the spotlight back on Hawai’i’s unique island traditions while inspiring the younger generation to take part in their culture.
“Being able to carry on this tradition on a whole other level, taking it and making history in a different era ... I look forward to making everyone proud,” he added.
Salis and the court will be introduced to the public again on May 1 at Kapi’olani Park at the May Day celebration.
