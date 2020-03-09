'Bows fall despite career night for Stansberry, in 86-82 loss at CSUN

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team tallied one of its best offensive games of the season, but it wasn’t enough in an 86-82 loss to CSUN Saturday night at the Matadome.
The Rainbow Warriors concluded its regular-season 17-12 overall and 8-8 in the Big West.
With the defeat, UH finished in a tie for fourth place in the league standings with UC Davis.
The fourth-seeded Rainbow Warriors will take on the fifth-seeded Aggies in next week’s Big West Tournament quarterfinals at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Game time is 8:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. HT on Thursday, March 12.
Despite career high scoring outputs from Eddie Stansberry and Samuta Avea the Matadors came up with stops when they needed it the most.
Stansberry poured in 31 points and drained seven three-pointers, tied for his career best, while Avea finished with 20 points, eclipsing his previous career-high of 18 in UH’s win at UC Davis on Thursday.
UH’s 82 points were its most in Big West play this year and it highest total since scoring a season-high 91 versus Maine on Dec. 29.
