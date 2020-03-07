Trades still breezy with some passing showers

Trade winds are still gusty, with a wind advisory still in effect for parts of Maui County and the Big Island. The winds will bring a few passing showers for windward areas, but the strong winds will push some of them to the leeward portions of the islands. We have a somewhat drier airmass that will make it feel a little cooler. Showers may increase Monday and Monday night as an old frontal boundary moves in from the north.
Looking ahead, winds will drop off and become rather light Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front approaches. There’s some uncertainty on what to expect from the front and when it will get here, but for now we’ll go with the front reaching Kauai Thursday morning and then moving through to the Big Island by Friday, bringing scattered showers.
The strong winds are bringing rough seas, with a gale warning remaining in effect for the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and the Big Island. A small craft advisory is in effect for all remaining Hawaiian coastal waters. A high surf advisory continues for most east-facing shores for a rough tradewind-generated swell, and waves may remain on the high side for a few more days. There’s also a small long-period west-northwest swell on the rise that will persist through Monday.
