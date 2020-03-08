Multiple-vehicle crash slows eastbound drivers near the H-1, H-2 merge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Traffic was backed up Sunday afternoon following a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-1 Freeway.
The call came in just after 1 p.m. Honolulu police said at least five to six vehicle were involved.
The crash was located in the eastbound lanes of the freeway just after the H-1, H-2 merge.
EMS, fire and police responded as traffic was brought to a slow crawl. At one point, the slow-down stretched to Waikele.
At this point, there are no reports of severe injuries. Crews are working to clear the scene.
Details are developing. This story will be updated.
