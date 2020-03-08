Motorcycle crash leaves a man in critical condition on Kauai

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing in Hanamaulu.
It happened just before 5 Saturday morning on Laukona Street. Police say a 28-year-old man was heading east on his 2008 Suzuki motorcycle when he lost control and struck a utility pole.
He was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital and was later medivaced to the Queen’s Medical Center.
Kauai police say speed was a factor in the crash. They’re awaiting toxicology results.
It’s unclear if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Laukona Street was shut down for about three hours during the investigation.
