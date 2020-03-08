LIST: Latest local information on the coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest local coronavirus updates will be posted below in the coming days:
Saturday, March 7, 2020:
- Hawaii Department of Health officials say two more tests conducted in the state have come back negative.
- So far, only one case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Hawaii. Officials say the individual is at home with mild to moderate symptoms. To read the initial report, click here.
- 76 people are self-monitoring in Hawaii for the virus.
- Nationwide, 19 people have died from the the virus. Two in Florida, one in California and the rest in Washington State.
- Kaiser Permanente says it sent home two staff members and one doctor for 14 days due to exposure to the Honolulu cruise ship passenger who became Hawaii’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
- Kona Community Hospital limits visitor access. Guests must now enter through the registration entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., guests must enter through the emergency department. Guests are being screened for flu-like symptoms.
- Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami plans to deliver State of the County address online to avoid a large gathering.
