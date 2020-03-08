LIST: Latest local information on the coronavirus outbreak

Latest on the coronavirus outbreak: Saturday March 7
By HNN Staff | March 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM HST - Updated March 7 at 5:53 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest local coronavirus updates will be posted below in the coming days:

Saturday, March 7, 2020:

  • Hawaii Department of Health officials say two more tests conducted in the state have come back negative.
  • So far, only one case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Hawaii. Officials say the individual is at home with mild to moderate symptoms. To read the initial report, click here.
  • 76 people are self-monitoring in Hawaii for the virus.
  • Nationwide, 19 people have died from the the virus. Two in Florida, one in California and the rest in Washington State.
  • Kaiser Permanente says it sent home two staff members and one doctor for 14 days due to exposure to the Honolulu cruise ship passenger who became Hawaii’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
  • Kona Community Hospital limits visitor access. Guests must now enter through the registration entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., guests must enter through the emergency department. Guests are being screened for flu-like symptoms.
  • Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami plans to deliver State of the County address online to avoid a large gathering.

