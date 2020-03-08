Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii records its first case of new coronavirus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus in a man who had been on a cruise ship voyage to Mexico that had other infected passengers. Deputy State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble says the man fell ill after flying home to Oahu from Mexico after the Grand Princess cruise that was scheduled Feb. 11-21. He did not have symptoms of the disease while he was traveling home. She says he contacted a doctor and was assessed but felt well enough to go home. He has been in isolation there at home and hasn't had any close contact with anyone since falling ill.
New qualifications for next debate likely rule out Gabbard
The Democratic National Committee has ratcheted up the threshold to qualify for its next presidential debate, requiring candidates to have picked up at least 20% of convention delegates allocated in state primary contests. The new rules announced Friday for the March 15 debate in Arizona will allow former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to participate but will likely exclude Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has struggled to attract support in the contest and has picked up only two delegates: from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born. The DNC's new rules require a candidate to pick up more delegates in elections to be held Tuesday in a handful of states, including delegate-rich Michigan.
Honolulu police chief to use new staff for patrols, outreach
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu's police chief plans to use new officers promised by a budget increase to add neighborhood patrols and increase homeless outreach. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard told a meeting of the city's police commission that the expected personnel influx for the department would be the largest in decades. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell made public his $2.98 billion budget proposal Tuesday that includes $312 million for the police department. The funding is expected to be used to fill 95 new police positions and reactivate six others. All but 16 will be for sworn officers.
Bill to plant 1M trees each year in Hawaii moves to Senate
HONOLULU (AP) — A million trees could be planted in Hawaii each year under a proposed program to increase the number of non-invasive trees in the state. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the state Legislature is considering a tree-planting project started by a University of Hawaii geography professor to offset carbon emissions. The bill would place the state Department of Land and Natural Resources in charge of a program to plant a million native trees statewide each year. It was approved by the Senate Tuesday and passed its first reading in the House on Thursday.
Hawaiian Airlines to suspend some Japan trips amid outbreak
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines has announced it will suspend some flights to Japan later this month amid travel fears in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The airline will temporarily stop flights to Tokyo's Haneda Airport that operate three times a week between Kona International Airport and four times a week between Honolulu International Airport. Company officials say the changes go into effect March 28 and will extend through April 29. Hawaiian Airlines has offered to assist any travelers impacted by the changes by providing re-accommodations on alternative flights or refunds.
Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention. Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges. A prosecutor said Lori Daybell had already defied one court order when she refused to take her children to Idaho authorities in February. The judge agreed that the bond should be reduced but also said he wanted Daybell closely monitored.