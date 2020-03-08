Forecast: Trade winds still on the breezy side, but slowing a little

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are still gusty, with a wind advisory still in effect for parts of Maui County and the Big Island. The winds will bring a few passing showers for windward areas, but the strong winds will push some of them to the leeward portions of the islands. We have a somewhat drier airmass that will make it feel a little cooler. Showers may increase Monday and Monday night as an old frontal boundary moves in from the north.