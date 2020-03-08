3 arrested in Hilo after attempted carjackings; one involved an elderly man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Three people were taken into custody after two separate attempted carjackings in Hilo Friday night.
They were identified by police as Tearon Pacheo-Fernandez, and brothers Shalton and Shannon Estocado.
Police say they tried to rob a 77-year-old man with a shotgun on Makaala Street. They fired a shot when the elderly man refused the give up his keys.
As the man ran away, he fell and injured his hands, police said. The suspects then managed to take several items from the man’s vehicle before fleeing in a silver truck. The victim took note of the license plate of the getaway truck and shared it with police.
Officers were able to track the plate back to a home on Chong Street.
There, they found the man’s belongings, 25 marijuana plants and the alleged getaway truck.
Just prior to the alleged incident with the 77-year-old, authorities believe the suspects also robbed a 37-year-old man in the same vicinity. Police said pepper spray was used in that case, and witnesses reported hearing a gunshot in the area.
All three suspects are being held for a slew of crimes including robbery, assault, as well as drug and firearms offenses.
The case remains under investigation. Any witnesses should come forward by calling Detective Wendall Carter at 961-2383.
Pacheo-Fernandez was previously arrested in December 2019 after allegedly driving a car towards police at the Puainako KTA Supermart, prompting officers to fire their guns.
