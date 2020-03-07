Woman drives herself to hospital after being shot in the leg, HPD says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting has led to an attempted murder investigation in Halawa.
Honolulu police say a woman reported being shot in the leg by an unknown man. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A specific location was not given.
HPD says the 54-year-old drove herself to the hospital for treatment where police were called. No arrests have been made so far.
Additional details were limited.
Anyone with information on this incident should call police, or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
This story may be updated.
