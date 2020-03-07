Slower winds will be taking over starting on Tuesday...

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Trade winds will be fading away by midweek after a strong episode the last several days. Your Aloha Tuesday will be a transition day to slower winds and then down all together on Wednesday into Thursday. With a lighter flow, pop up showers are possible especially Thursday into Saturday. On Thursday we will be tracking a weak front so more moisture is possible It depends on how this moisture holds together along the weak front.
Let’s talk surf! It is on the rise on North and West shores and then on its way down on East shores due to slower winds. Surf along east facing shores is expected to stay at moderate heights through Tuesday as a pulse from the northeast fills in. A north swell will continue to subside tonight, but a new northwest swell will boost the surf to borderline high surf advisory for the north and or west facing shores on Thursday. A moderate to large north swell is expected to fill in on Saturday, that may warrant a High Surf Advisory for the north facing shores. Elsewhere, small background surf will persist along south facing shores due to a series of small south and southwest swells.
NWS Summary: Trade winds will decline significantly tomorrow as high pressure north of the state is displaced eastward. As a band of moisture clears the state this evening, a typical pattern of mainly windward showers is expected later tonight into Tuesday. Trades will break down Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to a land and sea breeze pattern with mainly afternoon showers over most of the state. A weak front will reach Kauai on Thursday, then drift down the island chain through Friday. Unsettled weather is possible this weekend.
Sending lots of aloha your way!
