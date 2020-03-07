Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus in a man who had been on a cruise ship voyage to Mexico that had other infected passengers. Deputy State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble says the man fell ill after flying home to Oahu from Mexico after the Grand Princess cruise that was scheduled Feb. 11-21. He did not have symptoms of the disease while he was traveling home. She says he contacted a doctor and was assessed but felt well enough to go home. He has been in isolation there at home and hasn't had any close contact with anyone since falling ill.