Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii records its first case of new coronavirus
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials have confirmed the state's first case of the new coronavirus in a man who had been on a cruise ship voyage to Mexico that had other infected passengers. Deputy State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble says the man fell ill after flying home to Oahu from Mexico after the Grand Princess cruise that was scheduled Feb. 11-21. He did not have symptoms of the disease while he was traveling home. She says he contacted a doctor and was assessed but felt well enough to go home. He has been in isolation there at home and hasn't had any close contact with anyone since falling ill.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC DEBATES
New qualifications for next debate likely rule out Gabbard
The Democratic National Committee has ratcheted up the threshold to qualify for its next presidential debate, requiring candidates to have picked up at least 20% of convention delegates allocated in state primary contests. The new rules announced Friday for the March 15 debate in Arizona will allow former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to participate but will likely exclude Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has struggled to attract support in the contest and has picked up only two delegates: from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born. The DNC's new rules require a candidate to pick up more delegates in elections to be held Tuesday in a handful of states, including delegate-rich Michigan.
NEW POLICE
Honolulu police chief to use new staff for patrols, outreach
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu's police chief plans to use new officers promised by a budget increase to add neighborhood patrols and increase homeless outreach. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Honolulu Chief of Police Susan Ballard told a meeting of the city's police commission that the expected personnel influx for the department would be the largest in decades. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell made public his $2.98 billion budget proposal Tuesday that includes $312 million for the police department. The funding is expected to be used to fill 95 new police positions and reactivate six others. All but 16 will be for sworn officers.
AP-US-MISSING-KIDS-MOM-ARRESTED
Mom of missing kids gets bond reduced to $1 million in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge reduced bail to $1 million for the mother of two missing children after her lawyer contended at her first hearing in Idaho that the amount had been set too high because of media attention. Wearing faded orange-and-white striped jail garb and bright pink lipstick, Lori Vallow Daybell spoke little but nodded emphatically whenever her attorneys mentioned her desire to vigorously defend herself against the child abandonment charges. A prosecutor said Lori Daybell had already defied one court order when she refused to take her children to Idaho authorities in February. The judge agreed that the bond should be reduced but also said he wanted Daybell closely monitored.
TELCOM BIDS
Businesses increase bids to purchase Hawaiian Telcom parent
HONOLULU (AP) — Two competing companies have increased their bids to purchase the parent company of Hawaiian Telcom Inc. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP made its third all-cash offer Wednesday for Cincinnati Bell Inc. Brookfield raised its offer for Hawaiian Telcom parent Cincinnati Bell to $13.50 per share in cash. Brookfield had increased its bid to $12.50 per share before Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Inc. topped Brookfield’s offer with a $13.50 per share proposal, prompting Brookfield to match the bid. Cincinnati Bell’s board approved the amended deal and recommends that its shareholders vote in favor of the agreement.
HELICOPTER CRASH-HAWAII
Officials: Hawaii tour helicopter makes hard landing, rolls
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say six people suffered minor injuries when a Hawaii tour helicopter made a hard landing and rolled. Officials say a Blue Hawaiian Helicopters aircraft carrying five passengers and a pilot went down in a wooded and remote part of the Big Island. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the aircraft experienced engine problems and the pilot made a precautionary landing. The helicopter then rolled over. All six people got out on their own and were taken to a hospital. Blue Hawaiian says the helicopter was on a “Circle of Fire” tour near where lava bubbled up in 2018.