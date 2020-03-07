It took 4 years, but hundreds of tons of toxic soil are now gone from a Kalihi neighborhood

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - What was once arguably the worst-maintained street in Kalihi is now one of the best.
Not only are the massive potholes on Factory Street gone, but there’s also a new sidewalk. And federal officials say that’s not even the best part.
“There’s no lead-contaminated soil under the street that community members could come in contact with,” said Amanda Pease, the EPA’s on-scene coordinator.
Close to 2,000 people live within a tenth of a mile of Factory Street. In recent years, the threat to their health became a concern as the crumbling road began exposing soil that had been contaminated with lead decades ago by a fishing lure factory.
Despite the risk, it took four years for the project to get underway after the city and the state announced they weren’t capable of doing the work. In January, the Environmental Protection Agency had experts in toxic waste removal flown in from the mainland to finally start the work.
“We removed the lead-contaminated soil under this part of Factory Street. And then brought in clean back-fill and repaved this portion of the street,” Pease said.
The $1.3 million project is set to finish this weekend.
In all, a total of 20 shipping containers of contaminated soil and debris were removed. It’s all been packed up and sent to disposal facilities on the mainland.
Area business owners say they’re thrilled the work is being done ― but that they can’t wait for it to be over.
“Because no parking, that’s why. Everybody take a look then run away,” said Island Style BBQ owner Jenny Dai.
Although Factory Street will open late Saturday, drivers won’t be able to park on it until March 20. That’s because construction crews want to give the asphalt plenty of time to cure.
