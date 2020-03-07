Hawaiian cutting several Tokyo-Hawaii flights because of lower demand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is cutting the number of flights between Hawaii and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport because of declining demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The airline said that effective March 28, the airline will suspend flights that operate three times a week between Kona International Airport and Haneda.
The suspension will extend through April 29.
Meanwhile, the airline said it still plans to launch its nonstop service between Honolulu and Haneda.
“Japan is a vitally important market for our airline, and we have been looking forward to launching our third nonstop flight between Honolulu and Haneda, which offers more convenient connecting times for our guests,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines.
“Unfortunately, the spread of COVID-19 beyond Asia has diminished near-term global travel demand."
The airline said under the changed schedule, it will operate 35 weekly flights between Hawaii and Japan. Once the Haneda flights are restored, Hawaiian will operate 42 weekly flights.
