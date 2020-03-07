Gusty weekend in the works, wind advisory issued

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wind advisory has been posted for most areas of the Hawaiian islands due to strong trade winds through Saturday.
The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for all areas except the summits of Haleakala on Maui, and Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.
A strong area of high pressure far north of the islands is generating the gusty winds.
Sustained northeast to east winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour will be possible, along with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour.
Winds this strong can topple tents or other temporary structures, and could also down trees and cause power outages.
Motorists, especially those in high-profile vehicles such as taller trucks or SUVs, should drive with caution.
Residents should secure trash bins, lawn furniture and other loose outdoor items that could be blown around by strong wind gusts.
Winds are expected to gradually weaken late Saturday into Sunday.
