Green: US should temporarily stop cruise ship travel given links to coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first case of coronavirus in Hawaii is in a resident who recently took a cruise to Mexico.
Dozens of other people across the United States have also contracted the virus during cruises.
That’s why Lt. Gov. Josh Green on Friday called on the federal government to temporarily stop all cruise ship travel to the United States.
“Cruise ships ... are essentially becoming the de facto cause of cases in the United States for some people and that’s not the brand they want,” he said.
“It appears that industry is going to collapse completely if they don’t make some changes.”
Green said he has spoken to the White House and the cruise industry about the 60-day pause.
This story will be updated.
