Forecast: Gusty weekend ahead with possible warning-level winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure area far to the north of the islands is sending a blast of gusty and potentially damaging winds through the state this weekend.
A high wind warning is up for leeward west Maui, the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and the leeward Kohala District of the Big Island, while the rest of the state is under a wind advisory.
Winds in the warning area could include localized gusts over 60 miles per hour, strong enough to bring down trees and power lines and cause power outages.
Lanai has had some of the stronger winds, with a 59 mile per hour gust recorded Friday night at Lanai Airport.
The winds are expected to ease slightly Saturday night into Sunday, but it will likely still be breezy.
Meanwhile, a drier airmass is moving in and we should have fewer showers Saturday night into Sunday. However, we won’t see much sun as a blanket of high clouds will be overhead for much of Saturday.
By Monday, leftover clouds from a nearby cold front are expected to arrive, with more showers mainly for windward areas.
On the ocean and at the beaches, a high surf advisory is in effect for most east-facing shores due to a rough tradewind-generated swell. For mariners, a gale warning is up for the coastal waters around the Big Island, along with the Alenuihaha Channel, Maalaea Bay and the Pailolo Channel. A small craft advisory is posted for remaining coastal waters, all due to the high winds.
