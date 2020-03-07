Ceremony, procession planned for officer killed in Diamond Head rampage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It will be a final salute to a fallen officer.
On Saturday, the Honolulu Police Department will honor Kaulike Kalama, who was shot and killed in January’s violent rampage in Diamond Head.
Funeral services will be held at Bishop Memorial Chapel at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama.
Public visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Following the services, a police-escorted motorcade will carry Kalama’s remains to HPD headquarters for a final salute and roll call.
There will be road closures along the route, starting at 12:45 p.m.
The public is invited to the procession and ceremony. Hawaii News Now will also be streaming the somber ceremony live.
