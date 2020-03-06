Teen suspect arrested in connection with brutal beating in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a teen suspected of beating a homeless person in Ewa Beach in January.
In a graphic video that’s gone viral, the victim is assaulted even after he fell unconscious.
Sources say the 18-year-old suspect was arrested around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
The video went viral on social media this week, but the beating happened on Jan. 31st at Ewa Beach Community Park.
It begins with two young men squaring off.
After a short fist fight between the two, others jump in and it turns into a three-on-one beat down.
“Regardless of what the situation was, that was not OK. Not in Ewa Beach, not in any community,’ said the area Senator Kurt Fevella. “That was overwhelming evidence showing a brutal attack on this young individual.”
Fevella said he is told the victim is a young homeless man.
He has not been able to track him down yet and is asking for the community’s help in locating him to make sure he is OK.
The suspect was arrested for assault in the second degree.
Hawaii News Now is not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged.
"All the community, I thank them and I applaud them for all their calls and information that was coming in to my phone and my office and helping HPD, giving them whatever information we could gather,” Fevella said.
