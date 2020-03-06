Police seek suspect in Ewa Beach shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Ewa Beach on Thursday.
Police said around noon, a 66-year-old man was driving when he saw two men dumping trash on North Road.
One of those men got into a vehicle to follow the driver, then shot at the driver several times.
The suspect drove away.
The victim was not injured, but his rear window was shattered.
Police have opened an attempted murder investigation.
No arrests have been made so far.
